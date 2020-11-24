Hot chocolate for serious hot-chocolate people

A steaming mug of hot chocolate on a frosty day is a treat that may bring you back to an earlier time when you opened a packet of Swiss Miss and snuggled into a comfy chair. If you’ve moved on from the larger commercial brands, and want to try a high-end drinking chocolate, a good choice is the fragrant hot-chocolate powder from Willie’s Cacao, a bean-to bar chocolate maker from England who buys cacao directly from farmers. The Milton importer Belgium’s Chocolate Source brings the confections here. The hot chocolate is made with two ingredients, single-estate Medellin, Colombia, cacao and raw cane sugar. The drink is rich and dark, lightly bitter with a rounded fruitiness and not too sweet. Use hot milk, or a dairy-free, rather than water, and aerate the drink with a whisk or a frother for a creamy top. A dollop of whipped cream just adds to the pleasure ($11.99 for 8 servings). Available at Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Fastachi, 598 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, 617-924-8787; Wilson Farm, 10 Pleasant St., Lexington, 781-862-3900; Shubie’s Marketplace, 16 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-0149.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND