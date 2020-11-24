Potholders pretty enough to bring to the table

Weston native Vonnie Williams stitches potholders with fun designs that are worth adding to your collection. Williams named the line hotrems, and uses “orphaned fabrics” — remnants and scraps she picks up at thrift shops, estate sales, and online. “The fabric has already served its purpose in some capacity,” says Williams. She insulates each with squares cut from wool blankets so your hands are safe. Machine washable, the potholders, with a convenient loop, come in cotton or linen with gingham binding and double as hot pads pretty enough to bring to the dining table (about $24 for a pair). Available at Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510; Joanne Rossman, 6 Birch St., Roslindale, 617-323-4301; Birch Alley, 19 Harrison St., Worcester, 508-753-1434.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND