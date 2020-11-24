Recipe: If pie is intimidating, bake this easy pumpkin bread, which is just as festive

Makes 1 loaf cake

Old-fashioned quick breads, of which pumpkin bread is one, are often made with fruits or vegetables (bananas, applesauce, grated zucchini or carrots), and mixed in a bowl with a wooden spoon. Modern cooks took these grandma's recipes and updated them, using electric mixers to beat the batter. But that's not necessary. You've got two bowls: one with the dry ingredients, another with the liquid ingredients. Combine them, transfer the batter to a loaf pan lined with parchment paper -- removing the cake later is never a problem when you do this -- and bake. This pumpkin bread recipe came from Dolores "Dolly" Gerry many years ago, when I wrote a story on Gerry's Farm, which she and her husband, Joseph, ran in Brockton until their children and grandchildren took over. I've fiddled with the recipe over the years, so now it has more spices, toasted walnuts, and orange rind. Quick breads, as anyone who has ever made one knows, are really cakes, but not terribly sweet. They slice beautifully, they keep well, and they taste very good. If you're intimidated by pie at the holidays, bake a cake.

Canola oil (for the pan) 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1½ cups flour ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon baking powder 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground allspice 2 eggs ¾ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup light brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup canola or vegetable oil 1 cup canned pure pumpkin puree Grated rind of 1/2 orange ½ cup golden raisins or dark raisins

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Very lightly oil an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pan. Line the pan with parchment paper, pressing it into the corners; the paper should come above the top rim of the pan by about 1-inch.

2. In a small baking dish, spread the walnuts. Transfer to the oven and toast them for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring once or twice, or until they are golden. Remove from the oven (leave the oven on); cool.

3. In a bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice until thoroughly blended.

4. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, stir the eggs until they are lightly beaten. Stir in the granulated and brown sugar, vanilla, oil, pumpkin, and orange rind.

5. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the flour mixture just until combined. Stir in the walnuts and raisins, lifting the batter from the bottom of the bowl so it is thoroughly blended. Transfer the batter to the pan. Smooth the top, spreading the batter into the corners of the pan. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

6. Bake the bread for 65 to 75 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. If the cake is browning too much on top but the skewer test isn't clean yet, cover the cake loosely with foil.

7. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool. Lift the bread from the pan by holding onto the parchment paper at the edges. Set it on the wire rack to cool completely. Peel off the paper and cut into thick slices. To store the bread overnight, wrap in foil.

Sheryl Julian