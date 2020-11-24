Recipe: This year, skip the sandwiches and Tetrazzini and make a tray of turkey enchiladas

Serves 6

Small gatherings may mean lots of leftover turkey this Thanksgiving, and since everything else is different this year, let's skip the sandwiches and Tetrazzini. These turkey enchiladas, made with your own spicy red chile sauce, corn tortillas, and a bean and turkey filling, is the perfect family dish after the classic feast. Many Mexican sauces are not prepared the way you might expect. Instead of cooking them first and pureeing later, the ingredients are pureed and then cooked in oil to soften the onion and tame the raw garlic. While a traditional sauce might be made by charring and then softening dried chiles, you can skip that step and use ancho chile powder, which is mildly smoky and spicy. Also, instead of frying the tortillas, brush them with oil and stack them, pressing the stack to oil both sides of the rounds. Then spread them on a baking sheet and cook for a few minutes in a hot oven until they’re pliable. Dip them in the spicy sauce, fill and roll them, and send them into the oven with a blanket of Monterey Jack cheese. This dish serves a crowd, so if you're just a few, there might be leftovers of your leftovers. That’s a good problem.

SAUCE

1 can (28 ounces) whole, peeled tomatoes 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ½ large onion, coarsely chopped 1 tablespoon ancho chile powder, or more to taste 2 teaspoons brown sugar ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ cup turkey or chicken stock or water, or more if needed 1 tablespoon olive oil

1. In a blender, puree the tomatoes, garlic, onion, chile powder, brown sugar, salt, and oregano until very smooth. Add the 1/2 cup stock or water and pulse until blended.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the tomato mixture and cook, stirring often, until it comes to a boil. Lower the heat and cook the sauce at a steady simmer for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and chile powder, if you like. The sauce should have the consistency of heavy cream. Add more stock to thin it if necessary.

TORTILLAS

Olive oil (for the dish) 4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed ½ onion, chopped 2 cups shredded cooked turkey 1 can (about 15 ounces) black beans, drained 12 (7-inch) corn tortillas ¾ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese, or more to taste ½ cup sour cream ¼ cup milk Fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) Pickled jalapenos (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until it begins to soften. Add the shredded turkey, about 1/3 cup of the sauce, and the beans. Stir well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Transfer to a bowl and wipe out the skillet.

3. Brush 1 tortilla with some of the olive oil and place it on the baking sheet, oiled side down. Brush the top with oil and set a second tortilla on top, pressing it down to coat the bottom with oil. Continue to brush and stack all the tortillas, pressing them down so both sides are coated with oil.

4. Spread out 6 of the tortillas on the baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the tortillas have a few air pockets in places but are soft and pliable. Remove from the oven and repeat with the remaining 6 tortillas. Stack all the tortillas on a plate so the baking sheet is empty.

5. In the skillet over low heat, bring the remaining tomato sauce to a simmer. Turn off the heat. If the sauce has thickened, add a little water, a tablespoon at a time, to thin it. It should be the consistency of cream.

6. Working with 3 or 4 tortillas at a time, dip each tortilla into the sauce, turning to coat both sides, and transfer them to the baking sheet. Spoon 2 heaping tablespoons of the turkey mixture in a line down the center of each tortilla. Roll them up. Set in the baking dish, seams down. Continue to dip, roll, and fill all the tortillas and place them in the baking dish. Spoon the remaining sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle each with about 1 tablespoon of the cheese.

7. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cheese melts and the enchiladas are hot all the way through. (A meat thermometer should register 160 degrees.)

8. In a small bowl, stir the sour cream and milk until they are the consistency of thick cream. Drizzle the cream over the enchiladas, and sprinkle with cilantro and jalapenos.

Sally Pasley Vargas