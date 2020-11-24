Tastes-like-home-baked crackers from Maine

Mill Cove crackers. Handout

You can never have too many crackers. That’s because different cheeses and spreads call for different kinds of crackers, either for their specific texture (crisp, flaky, thick or thin) or their flavor (plain, salty, herb, seeded, and more). Nina Murray, founder of Mill Cove Baking Co., makes crackers that are thin, buttery, and flaky-crisp. Before starting the Portland, Maine, company three years ago, she worked for a catering firm and frequently baked crackers for their cheeseboards. “People bake cakes and pies but don’t often try their hands at crackers,” she says. Sensing an opportunity for a food business, Murray decided to start baking quality, handmade crackers (about $7 for 4 ounces) and source Maine ingredients whenever possible. She uses flour from Maine Grains, butter from Casco Bay Creamery, and buttermilk from Kate’s Homemade Butter. The crackers come in three flavors: Every-Thin, a deliciously buttery cracker seasoned with sesame, poppy, onion, and garlic; Real Dill, vegan with a hint of dill; and Old Salt, which she says is “like a saltine-chowder cracker hybrid with a tang from buttermilk.” Serve the crackers with cheeses, spreads, and charcuterie. Murray also suggests grinding them up: “They make really great breadcrumbs on fish and in meatballs.”