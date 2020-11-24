Arrest made in murder of 26-year-old man in Haverhill

A 19-year-old man was arrested by State Police and is now charged with murdering a 26-year-old man in Haverhill last weekend, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said Tuesday.

David Trongeau is expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court for the murder of Jose Vasquez, Blodgett’s office said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Haverhill police responded Saturday around 10 p.m. to a Marble Street home for a reported stabbing.