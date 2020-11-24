Attorney General sues Boston Sports Clubs, alleging company ‘cheated’ members by collecting fees while clubs were closed

Healey said her office has received more than 2,000 complaints since the company’s 31 Massachusetts locations closed on March 16. Consumers said they were unable to cancel their memberships , and had fees automatically debited from their bank accounts even though they couldn’t use the gyms.

“From the start of this pandemic, Boston Sports Clubs has shown a total disregard for its members, for good business practices, and for the law,” said Healey. “This company claimed it wanted to do the right thing, but it reneged on its promises. We are taking action today to secure relief for the thousands of people who have been cheated by BSC.”

Attorney General Maura Healey today filed suit against Boston Sports Clubs, alleging the company continued to charge consumers after its gyms were closed due to COVID-19 in March, and then failed to refund those illegal fees.

Members called, e-mailed, and sent messages to the company via social media — but couldn’t reach anyone, said the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Meanwhile, fees were automatically debited from their bank accounts. The chain has 600,000 members in 185 gyms throughout the northeastern United States.

One former personal trainer has said in a separate lawsuit that employees were told on a March 16 conference call that the company was going to turn off automatic replies to e-mails “with the intent to prevent members from freezing and/or cancelling their memberships, and to bill all members ... despite the clubs being closed.”

In September, Town Sports International, the company that owns Boston Sports Clubs and 150 other gyms around the country, filed for bankruptcy protection. The company said it owed more than $23 million to its 30 top creditors alone, mostly for unpaid rent.

Most locations remained open while the company seeks to repay its debts.

At least three other lawsuits have been filed against the company, but they have been stalled because of the bankruptcy case.

According to Healey’s office, the state is not subject to the same bankruptcy rules as private parties and therefore the case can move forward. A Healey spokeswoman also said the office will move to have consumers added as creditors in the bankruptcy case so they may be eligible to recoup the fees they paid.

In the spring, the company promised Healey’s office that it would stop billing members while the gyms were closed. It also agreed to freeze accounts at no charge and to let consumers cancel their memberships without a fee, the suit says.

But BSC has failed to live up to the terms of the agreement, Healey said. Since the clubs partially reopened in July, the suit says, the company resumed collecting membership fees again — without the consent of some members.

The company also charged members $10 to cancel their memberships. If consumers refused to pay, they were charged the regular monthly fees.

In October, the suit says, the company again promised Healey’s office that it would refund fees members paid while gyms were closed, or after they sought to cancel their memberships. They also promised to let members cancel their memberships without paying a fee.

“BSC has since refused to make any effort to live up to the terms of the agreement,” a press release from Healey’s office said.

Healey is seeking an injunction barring Boston Sports Clubs from continuing to violate state consumer protection laws. She is also asking a judge to order the company to pay unspecified penalties and fees.

Town Sports International chief executive officer Patrick Walsh did not return a call seeking comment. In court filings, company lawyers have denied violating any consumer protection laws.

In a Sept. 4 financial report to investors, the company wrote that the “pandemic has caused unprecedented economic volatility and uncertainty which has negatively impacted our recent operating results,” adding that it hadn’t been able to collect membership dues since March.

But angry members and former employees have complained that the company continued to charge fees even after their gyms had closed.

Monthly fees range from $30 to $120, according to filings from a New York lawsuit. The company also charges annual fees.

In a statement to members sent in September, BSC officials said Town Sports International was not going out of business. In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it acknowledged it had already closed eight clubs permanently and could be forced to close more.

“Restructuring is the best way to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the long-term goal to emerge as a thriving powerhouse in the fitness industry,” Town Sports said. “The goal is to emerge from Chapter 11 as an even stronger company, better positioned to serve members into the future. “Town Sports will continue to operate its facilities as usual throughout this process, and members should not notice any changes to their fitness journeys.”

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.