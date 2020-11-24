Coast Guard plane joins search for four fishermen off coast of Provincetown

The fixed wing aircraft left its Cape Cod base around 6:45 a.m. for the last known location of the 82-foot boat, a spot in the Atlantic Ocean some 20 miles northeast of Provincetown where the Vigorous spent the night looking for the vessel, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

A HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane is joining the US Coast Guard cutter Vigorous Tuesday searching the Atlantic Ocean for the Emmy Rose, a Maine-based groundfishing boat and its four-person crew that sank early Monday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

An emergency beacon on board the Portland-based vessel began transmitting Monday around 1 a.m. and the ship’s owner told the Coast Guard no one was answering the satellite phone on board.

When the Coast Guard arrived Monday they found an empty life boat and some debris, but no sign of its Maine-based crew or the 82-foot vessel.

According to Coast Guard data, the Emmy Rose passed a safety inspection conducted by the Coast Guard’s Gloucester facility Aug. 19. Under Coast Guard regulations, the Emmy Rose was required to have an immersion suit for each crew member, the Coast Guard said.

The Vigorous remained on scene throughout the night and into Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard said.

The names of the crew have not been released but were well known to members of the Portland fishing industry, including Alan Tracy, president of Vessel Services Inc.

He told the Globe the Emmy Rose was loaded with ice at his business on Wednesday before the crew embarked on their trip. He said he believes the boat left overnight or sometime on Thursday.

As he thought back to last week, Tracy could still picture the vessel’s green hull and off-white trim as it sat tied to the dock. He said he is familiar with the captain and crew from seeing them come through his shop.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Tracy said. “It’s terrible not just for the guys who lost their lives, but for the people who relied on them.”

The Emmy Rose has made a number of trips in recent months, Tracy said.

“A boat this size usually does a trip every two weeks — can be four, five, six, seven days at a time,” he said. “This boat has been fishing pretty regularly for the past few months, coming in and out on that schedule.”

The vessel was bound for Gloucester, the Coast Guard said. Tracy said he believed they were heading there to deliver a load of fish.

The ship’s owner told the Bangor Daily News Monday that the four crew members were experienced and skilled at their dangerous profession.

“I hope to God they find them,” Rink Varian told the news organization. “I just want to go on record saying this wasn’t because they weren’t an experienced crew. That wasn’t it. These guys were very experienced. They were the best.”

Hank Soul, the manager of the Sustainable Harvest Sector, a fishing cooperative that includes the Emmy Rose, declined comment because he did not know who was on board the vessel when it sailed. “I am holding out hope that the Coast Guard will be able to find these people,’' he said.

The groundfishing vessel was built in 1987 and was once owned by the so-called “Codfather,” Carlos Rafael, who was ordered to sell off some of his New Bedford-based fleet after pleading guilty to federal charges of flouting fishing quotas and smuggling cash out of the country.

The vessel was then called the Sasha Lee but was changed to Emmy Rose when purchased earlier this year, according to federal records.

Travis Andersen, Jeremiah Manion, and David Abel of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

