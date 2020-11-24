Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined in federal lockup in New York after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

“Last week, a staff member who was assigned to work in the area of the [Metropolitan Detention Center] where the defendant is housed tested positive for COVID-19,” prosecutors wrote. “In response, the MDC implemented the same quarantine protocols that apply whenever an inmate has potentially been exposed to the virus. Specifically, on November 18, 2020, the defendant was tested for COVID-19 using a rapid test, which was negative.”

The disclosure came in a letter that prosecutors filed in federal court in New York, where Maxwell’s case is pending.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite jailed on federal charges alleging she helped late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls in the 1990s, has been placed into quarantine behind bars after a staffer at the Brooklyn facility housing her tested positive for COVID-19, legal filing show.

Advertisement

Maxwell was placed in quarantine that same day, according to the letter.

“As with any other quarantined inmate, the defendant will remain in quarantine for fourteen days, at which point she will be tested again for COVID-19,” prosecutors wrote. “If that test is negative, she will then be released from quarantine. To date, the defendant has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19.”

A lawyer for Maxwell, 58, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Also on Nov. 18, the letter said, the government provided MDC staff with a laptop for Maxwell to use to review discovery turned over to her team by prosecutors.

“During quarantine, the defendant has been and will continue to be permitted to use that laptop in her isolation cell to review her discovery for thirteen hours per day,” prosecutors wrote. “Accordingly, the defendant is receiving the same amount of time to review her discovery and the same amount of time to speak with her lawyers as she received before entering quarantine.”

Maxwell, prosecutors continued, has had ample time to review the evidence, compared to other inmates with cases pending.

Advertisement

“As was the case three months ago, the defendant continues to have more time to review her discovery than any other inmate at the MDC, even while in quarantine,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys, even while in quarantine.”

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with Epstein and others to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts; enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiring with Epstein and others to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts; transporting minors to participate in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

She’s being held without bail and has denied wrongdoing, both through her lawyers and during a contentious, seven-hour deposition in a separate civil suit in 2016.

Federal agents on July 2 descended on a stately Bedford, N.H. home to arrest Maxwell, who prosecutors say had purchased the million-dollar residence through an LLC.

The legal saga involving Maxwell and Epstein, who died in federal custody last year while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges, has generated global headlines in light of Epstein’s social circle, which included US presidents, British royalty, stars of academia and Hollywood celebrities.

Epstein’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.