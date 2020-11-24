Cat burned by car engine hopes for home after Thanksgiving

Dale was found meowing in pain underneath a car's hood in East Boston, where he probably sought warmth and shelter on a cold night.

Dale, a domestic short-haired cat, was rescued by Boston Animal Control in late October after he was heard meowing in pain inside the engine of a parked car, the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston said in a release Tuesday.

A three-year-old black-and-white cat hopes for a home for the holidays after recovering from severe burns for five weeks.

The 10-pound tuxedo cat experienced severe burns while seeking shelter and warmth under the hood of a car on Monmouth Street in East Boston, Rob Halpin, the center’s director of communications, said in the statement.

Over the course of several days, more and more of his fur and skin sloughed off, leaving painful wounds to his shoulder and front left leg.

“We’ve been treating him with tissue debridement procedures—removal of dead tissue so that new tissue may heal—as well as with bandaging, antibiotics and pain medication, and even though some of the wounds have not closed because of their size or location, we’re hoping they will eventually heal,” Dr. Rebecca Fellman, of MSPCA-Angell in Boston, said in the statement.

The “adorable and ultra-friendly kitty” likely had a home, but the animal center is unable to locate his owner because he was not wearing ID tags and was not microchipped, the statement said.

If Dale’s owner does not step forward to claim him, he will be placed into a new loving home as soon as he is medically cleared to leave the shelter.

Anyone with information about Dale’s owner or those interested in adopting can reach the center at adoption@mspca.org.

“He’s really friendly and social so we know he once had a home — and we’re hoping that by drawing attention to his plight, an owner may step forward to claim him,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the adoption center.