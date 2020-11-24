Lowell man dies from injuries sustained in fire last week

A Lowell man died last Fridayfrom injuries suffered during a fire on Nov. 19 that was caused by smoking materials, according to fire officials.
Firefighters rescued Jose R. Nieves, 63, from the fire at 73 Market St., and he was taken to a hospital in Boston, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
The fire started in his bedroom and was contained to his second-floor apartment, the statement said. It was caused by the misuse or improper disposal of smoking materials.
Lowell firefighters, police officers, and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office and the Middlesex district attorney’s office jointly investigated the blaze, the statement said.
