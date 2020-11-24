Man, 71, arrested for allegedly spitting at women in Ashburnham and telling them he has COVID-19

Early spokesman Tim Connolly said via email that Powell pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon in the Winchendon District Court session, currently located in Gardner District Court, to one count of “making a bomb/hijack threat; and one count of assault and battery.”

Authorities have charged a 71-year-old man with spitting at two women on Nov. 15 on an Ashburnham hiking trail and telling them he has COVID-19 after earlier chiding the pair for not wearing masks, according to law enforcement officials.

Powell was released on personal recognizance, Connolly said, and ordered to stay away from the women, get a COVID-19 test, quarantine until he tests negative, and pass on proof of the negative COVID-19 test to prosecutors.

“The DA’s [office] will notify the victims in the case,” Connolly wrote.

According to police, the incident occurred at Hudson’s Overlook on the Midstate Trail in Ashburnham, where hikers can sometimes see the Boston skyline some 60 miles away.

“Selfish!” Powell told the un-masked women as he walked past them while accompanied by another woman, according to video footage previously released by Ashburnham police. “Irresponsible!”

Powell walked past the women — one of whom said she did not intend to wear a mask while outdoors — and was about to descend the other side of the clearing when he abruptly turned around and strode back toward the alleged victims, whom police said are both in their 20s.

“OK, I have COVID,” he said as he spat twice in their direction in rapid succession. “I have COVID. I have been tested positive,” he said as he spat at them a third time.

“Are you OK?” one of the women calmly asked Powell.

“No, and you won’t be soon‚’' he replied as he spat at them a fourth time.

As he walked away to rejoin his hiking partner - who’d been urging him to stop - Powell said, “the arrogance.”

Ashburnham police Detective Robert Siano previously told the Globe officials hadn’t released the names of the alleged victims out of concern for their personal safety because of the antagonism surrounding the issue of donning face coverings as part of public health protocols amid the pandemic.

“There are obviously some negative comments coming toward them that we’ve seen even on our own Facebook page [like] ‘They weren’t wearing masks they got what they deserved,’ which we knew was going to occur,” Siano said.

