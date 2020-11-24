Marblehead library to allow limited access for browsing

Marblehead’s Abbot Public Library will soon begin allowing patrons limited access to its Pleasant Street building.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, the library plans to be open to the public by appointment for limited browsing two days a week. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the library building has been closed to the public.

Since July, the library has been offering curbside pickup of materials, a service it plans to continue. Patrons with appointments will be able to browse for up to half an hour. They will be required to wear their own masks and library-provided gloves and to browse only in designated areas where new and recent editions to library collections will be kept.