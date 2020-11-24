Marine surprises mother for Thanksgiving by showing up at house and pretending to be grocery delivery driver

A Marine sergeant from Fall River gave his mother a huge surprise Sunday when he showed up unexpectedly at her house disguised as a Stop & Shop grocery delivery driver.

This Marine sergeant surprised his mother by showing up at her house unannounced and dressed in disguise as a Stop & Shop grocery delivery driver.

“It went off better than I thought,” said Steven, the sergeant who asked that his last name not be published for privacy reasons. “I was wearing glasses, and she’s never seen me in glasses. That’s a new addition.”

Steven had not seen his family for well over a year, and this is the first time he’ll be spending Thanksgiving with them since he enlisted in the service in 2013.

Advertisement

“I’ve only been home for two holidays that entire time,” he said in a telephone interview. “I did get to the occasional birthday here and there.”

The surprise visit also gave him the opportunity to introduce his family to his wife Eve, whom he married in 2018 while he was serving with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity at Camp Pendleton in California.

He and his wife drove up from Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he is currently stationed. The trip took about 17 hours, he said. “We’ll be kicking back down south next Saturday,” he said.

But before that happens he’ll be spending Thanksgiving with his family. He’ll get to spend time with his sister and her wife at their mother’s house, and he’ll be able to visit his brother and his wife and three children, including his 9-month old niece who he got to meet for the first time.

“Granted with the whole pandemic, it’ll be a smaller affair,” he said. “But it’s nice to see my nephews and niece and finally introduce my wife to my family.”

The surprise reunion was arranged by the United Service Organizations, better known as the USO, and Stop & Shop, which provided free groceries for the family for their Thanksgiving meal. Steven said one of his higher-ups in the US Marine Corps heard about the opportunity and suggested that he would be a good candidate.

Advertisement

“I’ve done surprises for my mother before, but this is the first time it’s been on the news,” he said.

Steven said he had been planning to come home, but then told his family that things changed and he wouldn’t be able to make it after all.

“I had to fib to make the story believable,” he said.

Steven showed up wearing a hat, mask and Stop & Shop uniform and handed his mother a bag of groceries and some flowers. His mother didn’t recognize him until he took off his hat and glasses. When she realized it was Steven, she screamed.

“Totally took me by surprise,” his mother told reporters afterward. “Totally.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.