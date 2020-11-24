New artwork replaces graffiti near Bay Colony Rail Trail

More than 75 Needham residents recently joined in a graffiti-removal project that was also aimed at promoting unity and kindness in the community.

The volunteers painted a mural on a 75-foot graffiti-tagged wooden fence bordering part of the Needham stretch of the Bay Colony Rail Trail. The artwork that now replaces the graffiti was based on a design by Megan Carleton, an expressive art therapist for Needham Youth and Family Services, created with input from young people in the community.

Though painted in a graffiti style, the mural contains positive messages of peace, inclusion, and respect. Carleton’s organization spearheaded the project with support from Needham departments and the Bay Colony Rail Trail Association.