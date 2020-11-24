Newton to host Zoning Redesign virtual forums in December

The upcoming forums -- held online due to the pandemic -- are designed to update residents on the zoning effort and solicit feedback on what the City Council should focus on during the coming year, according to the Zoning Redesign website.

The city has been working for years on an update to its zoning code, which governs much of its built environment, including land use, the types and sizes of buildings, and the density of housing in its neighborhoods.

Newton officials are inviting the public to participate in virtual forums in December focused on the city’s zoning redesign process.

The virtual forums on the zoning redesign effort will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.

The sessions will include a presentation by city officials and small group discussions, according to the website.

To RSVP for the sessions and receive updates, visit the city’s website at www.newtonma.gov/zoningredesign.

Following those sessions, the city will unveil a video, “Zoning Redesign: Where We Are Now,” on Dec. 4. A Zoning Redesign survey will also be released for residents to share ideas and provide additional feedback.

“Zoning matters for sustainability, housing, the viability of our village centers, and how our city looks and feels,” the website said. “We want to share with you where we are, where we’re headed, and hear from you now and in 2021.”

For more information, send questions to zoningredesign@newtonma.gov.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.