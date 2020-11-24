Peabody man pleads guilty in connection to 15 robberies in Greater Boston

A Peabody man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to more than a dozen robberies throughout Greater Boston, prosecutors said.

Luis Cintron, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to 14 counts of interfering with commerce by robbery and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, as well as charges of possession of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Cintron was involved in the robbery of 15 convenience stores from Dec. 28, 2017 to Feb. 15, 2018 in East Boston, Chelsea, Lynn, Winthrop, Peabody, and Everett, the statement said.