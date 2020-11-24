Public school enrollment plummets across Massachusetts amid coronavirus pandemic

The enrollment declines can lead to steep financial losses for local districts. Most state aid is doled out on a per-pupil basis and a large departure of students in individual districts could exacerbate tight finances at a time when the pandemic has been causing local revenue to plummet.

Overall, the state’s 400 public school districts, which include charter and vocational schools, have shed more than 37,000 students from their rosters this fall, causing statewide enrollment to drop to 911,432.

Public school enrollment across Massachusetts has dropped by nearly 4 percent this fall, a significant decrease that largely reflects a wave of families who have pulled their children out of public schools, frustrated that classrooms remain closed during the pandemic.

The steepest decline came in the youngest grades, as many families around the state have opted to keep their children enrolled in private preschool programs even if it means delaying kindergarten for a year. Kindergarten enrollment decreased by nearly 12 percent and public pre-kindergarten enrollment is down 30 percent. Those two grade levels combined represent almost half of the overall enrollment decline statewide.

The data confirm mounting anecdotal evidence in recent months that suggested families around the state have been bailing out of public schools over concerns that remote learning is lackluster and various reports indicating that private schools with classrooms open full time have experienced a spike in enrollment.

Indeed, in-state private school enrollment is up significantly this fall, with 13,166 students attending, compared with 7,299 the previous year, according to the data. Many families have also begun homeschooling, with 7,188 students receiving their education in that setting, up from 802 the previous year.

The enrollment report follows months of pleas to local districts by Governor Charlie Baker to bring back more students to their buildings. Currently, more than half of the state’s students are learning from home, while many of the other students are splitting their time between receiving lessons in the classroom and at home. Very few districts are open full-time in-person.

Baker and other state officials argue that in-school transmission of COVID-19 has been rare — assertions disputed by teachers unions and other education advocates.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to release this fall’s headcounts for every district later on Tuesday.

News about some districts has been trickling out in recent weeks. Newton officials last month revealed that preliminary data indicated their schools were educating nearly 700 fewer students this year than they did last year, resulting in an overall headcount of 11,925. Officials attributed most of the decline to the pandemic.

Until the pandemic struck, public school enrollment had been relatively flat or declining slightly, largely a reflection of the overall number of school-aged children in the state. For instance, enrollment dropped by less than 1 percent in the fall of 2019 when compared with the previous fall.

The closure of many public school classrooms statewide has thrown an unexpected lifeline of sorts to many struggling Catholic schools, which were facing an uncertain future earlier this year.

Initially this spring, the Archdiocese of Boston was preparing for an alarming drop of more than 5,700 students as families who lost their jobs during the pandemic pulled their children out. But as public school teachers unions over the summer successfully sought to delay the start of classes this fall and pressured public districts to keep classrooms closed, Catholic school enrollment began a swift rebound, said Catholic schools Superintendent Thomas Carroll.

“Our phones across 100 Catholic schools lit up and didn’t stop until late October,” Carroll said, resulting in 4,300 new students. “The big draw for public school parents was we offered in-person instruction. Right now, only two schools out of our 100 don’t because of extraordinary neighborhood transmission rates.”

Overall enrollment at the Archdiocese’s 100 schools currently stands at 31,153 students, a decrease of 1,400 from the previous year — roughly in line with the declines the Archdiocese has been grappling with for years.

Keeping classrooms open also didn’t jeopardize safety, said Carroll, noting the schools have had about 30 COVID-19 cases among 35,500 students, faculty, and staff. He attributed the low rates to the long tradition of Catholic schools’ focus on discipline.

“Catholic schools are known for discipline, kids in orderly rows, and getting students to follow instructions. That has come in handy when trying to enforce COVID protocols to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The data also show an increase in the portion of students living in households receiving welfare benefits or other public assistance, who now represent 36.6 percent of all public school students statewide, up from 32.8 percent the previous year. It was not clear if the increase is due to families with means leaving public schools or that more households are collecting state assistance due to the economic chaos created by the pandemic.

