Rain expected on Thanksgiving

Forecasters say Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers on Wednesday night, and temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s.

Rain is in the forecast for the Boston area on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say there’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day. Expect showers with highs in the mid 50s, and southeast winds around 5 miles per hour.

Showers are also in the forecast for Thursday night. Forecasters say there’s 70 percent chance of rain and temperatures could dip as low as the mid 40s.

Advertisement

The damp weather should end Friday. Forecasters say it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.