Six New Bedford bars fined for violating COVID-19 orders

Six bars in New Bedford have been fined for violating COVID-19 safety orders, according to the mayor.
The violations were issued last Friday after inspections by the New Bedford Health Department, Mayor Jonathan Mitchell said in a statement Tuesday.
Whiskey Lounge at 1669 Acushnet Avenue and Sebastian’s at 110 County St. were fined $300 for not complying with mask-wearing regulations, the statement said.
Legends Sports Pub at 78 Covell St. was fined $300 and $600 for not complying with mask-wearing regulations and social distancing on two consecutive days, the statement said.
New Bedford Bar & Grill at 116 County St. and The Bar at 266 Dartmouth St. were each fined $600 for violating social-distancing and mask-wearing regulations, the statement said.
Freddie’s Cafe at 175 Sawyer St. was fined $600 for not complying with mask-wearing regulations and for allowing dancing, which is not allowed permitted under COVID-19 safety regulations, the statement said.
”Businesses and employees are reminded to comply with mask-wearing to keep themselves and others safe,” the statement said.
