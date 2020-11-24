Somerville seeks input on planning Assembly Square neighborhood

Somerville residents can help shape the future of the Assembly Square neighborhood.

The city is holding a series of virtual meetings to seek community input into a planning effort now underway for the area. The online meetings begin with a kickoff hands-on design session on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

It will be followed by nine “open design studio” sessions in which participants can speak with the design team, provide feedback, and ask questions. Those meetings will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Dec. 1-3, from 10 to 11 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m. A wrap-up presentation covering the work conducted during the previous sessions is set for Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.