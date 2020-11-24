Studio apartments open in Randolph for formerly homeless veterans

Ten formerly homeless veterans are moving into 10 studio apartments in a new $2.57 million building in Randolph owned and operated by Father Bill’s & Mainspring social service agency.

The Envision Bank Home for Veterans is located at 26 Moulton St. in downtown Randolph, next to a branch of Envision Bank – which was instrumental in making the project happen, according to a press release.

The bank sold a vacant parcel of land to the social service agency for $1, and its foundation donated $500,000 toward construction, the release said.