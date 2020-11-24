Studio apartments open in Randolph for formerly homeless veterans

Ten formerly homeless veterans are moving into 10 studio apartments in a new $2.57 million building in Randolph owned and operated by Father Bill’s & Mainspring social service agency.
The Envision Bank Home for Veterans is located at 26 Moulton St. in downtown Randolph, next to a branch of Envision Bank – which was instrumental in making the project happen, according to a press release.
The bank sold a vacant parcel of land to the social service agency for $1, and its foundation donated $500,000 toward construction, the release said.
The bank also provided $300,000 in financing to build the house, which will provide on-site case management and supportive services to help tenants gain the skills needed to become more independent.
The project also received funding from the state, the town, and other local businesses and residents, the release said.
Envision Bank employees have been helping new tenants move into their apartments, greeting them with signs that say, “Welcome Home” and “Thank You for Your Service.”
“Everyone deserves safe, dignified, permanent housing to reclaim their lives -- and those who have fought for our freedom, our veterans, are no exception,” said Envision Bank President and CEO Bill Parent. “We are thrilled that our colleagues are able to be there, welcoming Randolph’s newest residents.”
