Suspect named in shooting of trooper during traffic stop in Hyannis

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason told reporters during a briefing at Barnstable police headquarters that the suspect’s name is Andre K. Sterling. He’s charged with armed assault with intent to murder and other counts for allegedly shooting Lennon in the hand during a traffic stop late Friday night on Camp Street in Hyannis, authorities said.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the suspect in last week’s shooting of State Police Trooper John Lennon during a traffic stop in Hyannis as a 35-year-old man with ties to Florida and the West Coast, whom officials said remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lennon, 28, was released from the hospital Monday and will stay on injured leave as he recovers, officials have said previously. Sterling fled the scene after allegedly firing the bullet, which officials say penetrated Lennon’s hand before striking his ballistic vest in the shoulder area.

Authorities on Tuesday urged members of the public with information on Sterling’s whereabouts to call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension at 1-800-KAPTURE, and O’Keefe implored Sterling to turn himself in.

“We urge, we urge this individual to turn himself in,” O’Keefe told reporters. “We urge that so there is no possibility of harm to the public,” and also to ensure no harm “will come to Mr. Sterling if he makes the wise decision to, wherever he is, to reach out to the police department in the town, wherever he is, and make an arrangement to surrender himself.”

Mason also addressed reporters and said the case illustrates three main points.

“First, that there are criminals in our communities, many of them armed, who are willing to commit violent acts,” Mason said. “This suspect had no problem shooting a law enforcement officer to escape scrutiny or capture. He has also demonstrated a willingness to use a gun against whomever he deems it necessary.”

The case also shows, Mason said, that police protect “the good people who live and work in our communities” by confronting lawbreakers, and that “when a violent crime is committed the most effective answer is a joint response by various law enforcement agencies like the one that has led us to this point today.”

Neither Mason nor O’Keefe offered specifics on what allegedly tied Sterling to the shooting.

O’Keefe said he didn’t want to wade into “the nuts and bolts” of the identification, “other than to say it was really boots on the ground police work that led us to seize a number of motor vehicles that were involved in this incident very quickly, and to track down a number of people and interview them very quickly. And the police should be commended for that.”

Lennon, meanwhile, faces a lengthy recovery, according to Mason.

“His future holds additional medical treatment and a long road back,” Mason said. “And we will do everything in our power to support and assist him on that road.”

