Sutton man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

A 45-year-old Sutton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, prosecutors said.

While executing a search warrant on Oliver Smith’s apartment, federal agents seized several devices, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. A preliminary forensic review found that the devices allegedly revealed images and videos of child pornography.

The search warrant was executed based on their own investigation as well as information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and law enforcement in Sweden, where Smith also has citizenship, the statement said.