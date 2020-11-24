‘Talking Turkey’ webinar teaches Newton residents about a wild bird in their midst

Bates showed a variety of gobbler parts Nov. 18 as a part of “Talking Turkey,” the latest installment of the Newton Conservators’ fall webinar series. The Newton Conservators — a citizens’ group dedicated to protecting Newton’s open spaces — has held these virtual talks since mid-September, often in partnership with the Newton Free Library.

A young girl, sandwiched between two adults on a couch, moved closer to the camera and waved her own turkey feather. Bates caught a glimpse of the girl and smiled.

Barbara Bates, a teacher naturalist, held a long, brown-and-white striped feather up to her webcam on Zoom. She carefully ran her index finger over the feather, describing its significance to her online audience.

Normally, the Newton Conservators hold a fall walk series this time of year, where people can attend guided strolls through local parks and trails to learn about plants, animals, and ecosystems in the area. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newton Conservators President Ted Kuklinski wrote in an email, the walk series wasn’t possible this year.

“With a large attendance at walks, it might have been difficult to maintain adequate social distancing,” Kuklinski wrote. Thus, the organization had to pivot to a new plan.

Beth Wilkinson, former president and current walks coordinator of the Newton Conservators, said she came up with the idea to host a webinar series from watching state and national conservation groups release them.

“They kept me engaged while I was home; I was learning a lot,” Wilkinson said of the webinars. “So I started thinking, ‘Gee, we could do some of these webinars!’ And it would be a way to not have to lose the precious walks I always work on every year.”

Wilkinson said she pitched the idea of a webinar series to her fellow Newton Conservators board members, and they approved. She then started reaching out to fellow walks coordinators whose programs she thought would translate well into an online format, and ultimately launched her own program in Newton.

One workshop was for raising caterpillars into Monarch butterflies. In another, Pete Gilmore led a virtual birdwatching tour through Cold Spring Park. Ecologist Eric Olson also spoke on the importance of understanding invasive plants in Newton. Bates, who is a board member of the Conservators and also served as technical assistance on the webinars, spoke on two separate nights on turkeys and the web of life of freshwater ponds.

Bates said her love for environmentalism comes from her childhood. She recalled collecting frogs and other critters in her youth.

“I always get very curious about animals I see,” Bates said.

This curiosity led her to study turkeys in the area, she said. She gave her first turkey talk in 2008, and she’s been doing it ever since, “dusting off her slides” and adding new information each time.

“Talking Turkey” was Bates’s latest iteration of her presentation and covered the history of the native turkey population in Massachusetts. Over the course of an hour, the webinar included lessons on turkey anatomy, mating habits, historical trends and fun facts, as well as demonstrations using real turkey feathers and feet, photos of turkeys around Newton, and anecdotes from Bates’s experiences with wild turkeys in the city.

“One thing you don’t do is make yourself smaller,” she said as she gave some personal advice on how to fend off an aggressive, wild turkey. “I learned this the hard way!”

Bella Speiser of Newton Centre said in an email that she has attended two or three of the webinars from the series, including “Talking Turkey.” She said the webinars “contribute to a better understanding of our surroundings, and help us appreciate the space we occupy and share with other living creatures.”

“It’s a wonderful way for those of us home bound during Covid19 to feel good about where we are and to help us realize how rich lives are here in Newton,” Speiser wrote.

Wilkinson, too, spoke of the webinar’s ability to connect people to the outdoors who might not usually get to enjoy the Conservators’ in-person events.

“People who have mobility issues, who have a hard time going out, can go on the webinar and be part of it,” Wilkinson said. “People who can’t always see clearly can see on their screen larger and up-close.”

Ellen Meyers, assistant supervisor for Programs and Communications at the Newton Free Library and moderator of “Talking Turkey,” said she thinks the webinar attracted many Newtonians because they are no strangers to run-ins with turkeys.

“A lot of us have had encounters with wild turkeys and have potentially even had frightening encounters with wild turkeys,” Meyers said. “So I think there’s a lot of curiosity about the birds, and how to properly interact with them.”

Kristen Lucken of Newton Centre wrote in an email that she thought “Talking Turkey” was “really informative and entertaining.” She said the topic hit close to home.

“A flock of wild turkeys visits my yard each day, and I had so many questions that were answered about their habits and life cycle,” Lucken wrote. “This type of collaboration with a local Conservator has allowed me to be a more informed and responsible Newton citizen who can help preserve Newton’s natural resources and wildlife.”

Wilkinson said she does not anticipate the webinar series ending this fall and hopes to continue putting them on through the pandemic and beyond.

To find information on upcoming virtual events, visit the Newton Conservators and Newton Free Library websites.s

Lexi Matthews can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.