Two-alarm blaze damages Randolph optometry business in strip mall

Randolph Fire Chief Richard Donovan said firefighters responded to Eyes on Randolph at 1157 North Main St. at approximately 6:35 a.m. for a report of a fire on the roof of the building.

The Randolph Fire Department put out a 2-alarm fire at an optometry office on North Main Street Tuesday morning.

The Randolph Fire Department responded to a fire at this optometry office at 1157 North Main St. on Tuesday.

Firefighters used ladders to get onto the roof and they extinguished the fire before it spread to other businesses in the strip mall, he said.

Donovan estimated that there was $100,000 in damage to the building. The fire was contained to the roof and ceiling of the eyecare business, and there was smoke and water damage on the inside. The business was unoccupied and closed at the time, and there were no injuries, he said.

It took about 25 minutes to knock down the fire, he said.

The fire appears to have started within the roof structure of the building, and the cause is not believed to be suspicious.

“We’re still investigating,” Donovan said.

Donovan thanked the fire departments in Milton, Stoughton, Weymouth, Holbrook, Avon, Braintree, and Canton for responding to assist at the scene.





