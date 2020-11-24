Harvard gets its first Black, elected student body president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A 20-year-old from Mississippi has become the first Black, elected student body president at Harvard University.

Noah Harris, of Hattiesburg, was elected president of Harvard’s Undergraduate Council on Nov. 12, the Hattiesburg American reports. He is a junior who is majoring in government and co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black caucus.

Two other Black students have previously headed Harvard’s Undergraduate Council, but Harris is the first Black man to be elected by the student body.