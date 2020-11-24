Mass. reports 2,225 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

The new confirmed cases brought the state’s total to 204,060, the Department of Public Health said.

It was the second day in a row that the daily case tally didn’t keep up with the recent pace of the state’s fall surge. The seven-day average of daily cases was 2,475 coming into Tuesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,225 Tuesday, the state reported.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 20 to 10,319, the Department of Public Health reported.

The state said 40,449 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The state also reported that 80,819 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,494 people, bringing that total to 250,995.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.0 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 892 to 909. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 22; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Tuesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 4.63 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

In the summer, the state appeared to have wrestled the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In the past month, they’ve accelerated. The increases in Massachusetts come amid a nationwide surge — and concerns that Thanksgiving gatherings will further supercharge the pandemic.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.