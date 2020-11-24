Photos: Trump pardons turkey in Thanksgiving tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he made a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation presented the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. Only Corn was declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.