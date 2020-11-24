‘Tonight, I feel encouraged’: Ayanna Pressley weighs in on Biden’s Cabinet picks

Pressley said in a tweet her ideal presidential administration is one “as diverse as the nation, clear about the task ahead, responsive to the people, and committed to bold policies that meet the scale of the crises we face.”

Biden tapped a number of Obama-era officials earlier in the day for top national security and economic roles. With a roster that includes multiple women and people of color — some of whom are breaking historic barriers in their posts — Biden is fulfilling his campaign promise to lead a team that reflects the diversity of America.

In a series of tweets, Representative Ayanna Pressley shared her thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden’s emerging Cabinet on Monday night.

“That’s what I’m after,” Pressley wrote.

With the slate of picks announced by Biden on Monday, Pressley said she felt “encouraged” about what lies ahead.

Pressley said lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas, whom Biden will nominate to be homeland security secretary, “will face a historic call to action” in a tweet.

Mayorkas previously led the US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency in the Obama administration. As homeland security secretary, he will be the first Latino to run a department tasked with enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

The representative also issued praise for Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has been tapped to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, one of the most high-profile diplomatic posts in government.

Thomas-Greenfield is a former career foreign service officer, having worked in the field for 35 years. She oversaw the Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017, serving as the top US diplomat to Africa under President Obama. Thomas-Greenfield retired when President Trump took power.

“Linda Thomas-Greenfield has her work cut out for her to restore diplomatic relationships and redefine what a compassionate United States could do on the global stage,” Pressley wrote in a tweet.

Other administration positions were also announced on Monday. John Kerry, the former Massachusetts senator who served as secretary of state in the Obama administration, was selected by Biden to serve as the nation’s international climate czar. In the position, he would become the first person dedicated to the issue to serve on the National Security Council.

“Having worked alongside John Kerry,” Pressley said in a tweet, “I know his commitment to climate justice is sincere and his appointment signals a critical step forward.”

