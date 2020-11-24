fb-pixel

Trump is said to plan pardon of former national security adviser Michael Flynn

By Maggie Haberman New York Times,Updated November 24, 2020, 46 minutes ago
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.TOM BRENNER/NYT

President Donald Trump has told aides that he plans to issue a pardon to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The person said that while nothing is final until Trump does it, he has made it clear that it is one of a string of pardons he plans to issue before leaving office.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat during the presidential transition in late 2016. The move was reported earlier by Axios.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Advertisement