We suggested readers wanted an uneventful transition. They had other opinions

On Monday, The Boston Globe published a lighthearted article talking to a variety of experts about how one might coax an unwilling President Trump from the White House if he stubbornly continues to refuse to acknowledge the election results.
The story contained an innocuous line, repeated on social media, that “even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door.”
Boy, did that touch an unexpected nerve.
To our surprise, our social media account was overrun with replies from readers informing us that, actually, a forcible eviction from the White House was exactly what they were hoping to see on Jan. 20 (the date set for a transition to Joe Biden’s presidency). Here’s a sampling below.
You misspelled “WE ALL WANT TO SEE HIM DRAGGED OUT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE” https://t.co/Ons9t0ZN5f— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 24, 2020
I was wondering why Boston Globe was trending this morning... So I clicked on it and now I'm just giggling. pic.twitter.com/w0LnDugR01— Cassidy Quinn (@CassidyQuinn) November 24, 2020
Excuse me, Boston Globe, you don't speak for me & the millions of Americans who would wholeheartedly love to see this live-in episode of Black Mirror end in a complete knock down, drag out of the ole orange lame duck!😤 https://t.co/XXbtShjz4Z— ✨BLM forever✊🏾 (@itsLotusLain) November 24, 2020
Wait, this is the Boston Globe right? As in Boston...Massachusetts? Home of the Massholes? We live for this! https://t.co/8r1UYZOu4M— Cady Steinberg (@CadyCait) November 24, 2020
Dear Boston Globe,— Pernickety Panda (@PernicketyPanda) November 24, 2020
People would pay to see Trump dragged out the front door of the White House. If it aired on pay-per-view, we could pay off the national debt. It would be the highest-rated show in the history of television. And we all know how much Trump likes big ratings. https://t.co/uT4CVcufI4
Boston Globe, what nation are you referring to because that is EXACTLY what I want to see?! And from what I can tell, it looks like nearly 80 million others do too. https://t.co/hNaJAaeXnZ— Andrew Mercier (@AndrewMercier88) November 24, 2020
The Boston Globe clearly does not know the deep joy that Fresh Princing this man would give a lot of us. https://t.co/bQGqyIFtQ2 pic.twitter.com/eqKl1XxCqc— Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) November 24, 2020
Will pay $49.99 for the on-demand. https://t.co/fpEqgdZY41— Robert Manchild 🏳️⚧️ (@RobertManchild) November 24, 2020
We absolutely want that lol https://t.co/7uLMnMEEwC— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 24, 2020
I would LOVE to see that! Boston Globe, speak for yourself pic.twitter.com/cuq7CGeQWv— Mstimeless (@Mstimeless2) November 24, 2020
Boston Globe: We don't wanna see Trump getting dragged out.— Stay at Home Genius (@JkYalle) November 24, 2020
Literally everyone else: Yessssssss. pic.twitter.com/tsTLCgG7Vt
Dear Boston Globe, Not only do I want this live streamed for the world, I would like to tailgate outside the W.H. during it. https://t.co/q1HHbxHHwA— Eileen Mama Fry Shaklee🍟 (@FrenchFryInc) November 24, 2020