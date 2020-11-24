fb-pixel

We suggested readers wanted an uneventful transition. They had other opinions

Updated November 24, 2020, 6 minutes ago
Brendan Lynch/Globe Staff

On Monday, The Boston Globe published a lighthearted article talking to a variety of experts about how one might coax an unwilling President Trump from the White House if he stubbornly continues to refuse to acknowledge the election results.

The story contained an innocuous line, repeated on social media, that “even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door.”

Boy, did that touch an unexpected nerve.

To our surprise, our social media account was overrun with replies from readers informing us that, actually, a forcible eviction from the White House was exactly what they were hoping to see on Jan. 20 (the date set for a transition to Joe Biden’s presidency). Here’s a sampling below.

