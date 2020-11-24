Coronavirus and homelessness: a crisis intensified

It is encouraging to see that Attorney General Maura Healey recognizes how related and crucial housing stabilization is in leveling the health care inequities that Black and Latinx communities in Massachusetts are facing during this pandemic (“AG seeks action on health inequity,” Business, Nov. 17).

Even in ordinary times, the prolonged trauma, anxiety, and stress of homelessness have disastrous effects on both physical and mental health. Without a safe space to isolate and recuperate, the unhoused are even more at risk. In a city with among the best health care in the world, this is a travesty.

The COVID-19 crisis has further highlighted the interconnectedness of these issues and how vital housing is in creating a more equitable society for all.