Indeed, some rebranding may be due for MassGOP

Re “MassGOP weighs changing leaders” (Metro, Nov. 17): The Massachusetts Republican Party is considering a rebranding after seeing their ranks diminish and Donald Trump overwhelmingly defeated. Smart move. What the party offers Massachusetts voters is contrary to the values most of them cherish.

Our local Republican representative, who was running for a fourth term, didn’t feature his party affiliation on his billboards, television commercials, mailers, and political signs. He refused to say whether he supported Trump, despite numerous calls to do so from the voters.

My question for Jim Lyons, chair of MassGOP, is: How tremendous was the energy for Trump if a person running as a Republican wouldn’t even advertise that he’s a member of the party and couldn’t even say he was voting for the president?