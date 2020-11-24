Thanksgiving is a holiday rooted in entitlement and tragedy

I am happy to see the name change from Plimoth Plantation to Plimoth Patuxet Museums (”A museum changes its name, not its course,” Weekend, Nov. 20), and I applaud the author’s focus on the story of the people who populated the area for thousands of years before the arrival of the Pilgrims, who were mostly concerned with surviving and the strict practices of their religion.

However, soft-pedaling the violence that was a consequence of Europeans viewing themselves as entitled to the land by virtue of the explorers for European kings and queens is directly responsible for our childish view of both the invaders and the invaded. We see the event like kindergartners wearing funny hats and coloring in outlines of turkeys.