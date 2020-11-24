Until Trump and GOP accept truth of election, our country will suffer

As the Associated Press reported, a march of Trump supporters protesting the election results on Nov. 14 “was largely peaceful during the day before turning tense at night.” According to reports, “nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing, and at least 20 arrests.”

As a loyal supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, I want to express my admiration for the thousands of supporters of President Trump who peacefully rallied, as loyalist Anthony Whittaker said, “to keep up his spirits and let him know we support him.” Their values are not mine, but I understand that they have their reasons to support Trump and that, because few Republicans in power have denied the lie that the election was stolen, they believe that lie.