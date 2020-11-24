Home of the Week: A 6-bedroom antique with modern charms in Marblehead

Year built 1713

Square feet 4,490

Bedrooms 6

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Water/sewer Public

Taxes $11,596 (2020)

If you move here you can ramble where the Brimblecomes once did — or at least where Samuel Brimblecome did when this antique home was built for the English fisherman 307 years ago. (How old is this house? George Washington was born in 1732.)

And Samuel would feel at home because the four spaces built for him (the dining and living rooms and the owner and guest bedrooms) are the foundation of what is now a 4,490-square-foot home.

There is much, of course, that Samuel would not recognize: the full shed dormer constructed in the 1950s, the family room added to the rear in the 1980s, and the stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, just to cite a few.

The door in the center of the home opens into a foyer with three options: stairs to the second floor, the entrance to the living room on the right, and the opening to the dining room on the left. The flooring is the original wide-planked pine, but it was recently refinished with a clear gloss that highlights the coloring of the centuries-old wood.

The living room is cast in the sunlight coming from three windows and offers built-in shelving, exposed beams, wainscot, sconces, and a fireplace with a wooden mantel painted gray. The fireplace is one of four working wood-burning ones in the home. The others are in the library and children and guest bedrooms.

Similar features are found in the dining room, which, at 241 square feet, is a little bit larger than the living room. The dining room has a decorative fireplace with a mantel painted white, exposed beams, and a trio of sconces.

Two doors flank the fireplace: One leads to a wet bar then the kitchen; the other opens to two hallways off the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious (157 square feet) and serves as the pivot point between a side entry with a Dutch door and the family room. The kitchen incorporates the long history of the home and its expansions. Exposed beams cross the space, contrasting with bright-white custom-built cabinets with dark button-like pulls. The appliances, including the gas stove, are stainless steel, and the counters are marble, except for the top level of the two-tier peninsula, which is wood. The cabinets have undermount lighting, and the pass-through above the sink affords views of the family room and backyard. The old brick oven serves as storage.

The family room boasts two skylights, recessed lighting, built-ins, window pairings that nearly stretch the breadth of one wall, and French doors to the backyard.

In the big hallway off the kitchen, one can access the laundry room and a library/office with built-in bookshelves, three windows, and a fireplace with a wooden mantel painted white. At the end of the latter is a half bath with a porcelain wall-mounted sink and vinyl flooring.

The second level houses the owner bedroom, three other bedrooms, a dressing room, and two full baths. The owner bedroom — at 279 square feet the largest — has three entrances and a decorative fireplace with a wooden mantel painted white. The other bedrooms on this level range from 137 to 225 square feet, and each comes with at least two windows. The guest bedroom has two walk-in closets, including a walk-through it shares with another bedroom. All four bedrooms have pine flooring.

The full bath closest to the owner bedroom features a shower, a wood floor, and a corner vanity — an economic use of space. The second full bath has a shower/bath combination with an acrylic surround, as well as a custom-built single vanity with a marble counter and vinyl flooring.

This house is a legal two-family. The third level comes with its own kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath, and three bedrooms. This kitchen features an electric stove, white cabinets, and open shelving. In contrast to a color scheme on the lower levels that relies on whites and grays, this floor offers a golden-yellow kitchen and a sky-blue living room.

The three bedrooms are carpeted and range from 93 to 173 square feet, and each has at least one window. The full bath offers a shower/tub combination with a tile backsplash, a wall-mounted sink, and a black-and-white tile floor.

The backyard, which has played host to a 50-by-24-foot hockey rink, has a fire pit. The house sits on 0.23 of an acre, but the property comes with a 0.6-acre lot across the street.

Nancy Peterson and Stephanie Moio of J. Barrett & Co. have the listing.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.