Bruce Arians: Tom Brady is getting ‘confused’ with coverages ‘that might be causing some inaccurate balls’

Overall, he’s 3 for 36 on deep balls going back to Week 5. His two interceptions in Monday’s loss to the Rams came on deep attempts, and both were badly missed, with Los Angeles rookie Jordan Fuller coming away with both picks.

According to NextGenStats , Brady is 0 for 19 on deep passes (attempts of 20 or more yards in the air) over the past four games. In addition, Brady’s final three deep attempts in Week 7 against the Raiders were off the mark, which gives him a streak of 22 straight misfires. That’s the longest string for any quarterback since 2017.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has struggled to deliver on deep pass plays over the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was asked if he’s seen an overall decrease in Brady’s accuracy.

“Other than the deep ball, I think he’s getting confused a few times with coverages that might be causing some inaccurate balls,” Arians told reporters. “I don’t see it at all in practice. We’re not missing the deep ball at all in practice — that’s for sure. It’s just a matter on Sundays of hitting them.”

In the past, Arians’s offenses have been known as more vertical and attack-oriented; he coined the phrase “No risk it, no biscuit,” a reference to his teams taking more chances down the field.

But with Brady off the mark on so many deep throws lately, should Tampa Bay be trying so many vertical plays?

“Yes and no,” Arians said. “We’ve got guys open, we’ve just missed them. And there are times when coverage dictates you go to that guy.

“I think we can do a better job of utilizing the deep ball in our game plan more of or less of. Each and every week is a little different. But when they’re there, we need to hit them. We can’t have them going off our fingertips, and we can’t overthrow them.”

Brady credited the Los Angeles defense after Monday’s game.

“They did a good job preventing [the big play],” Brady told reporters. “They play a defense that makes them tough to hit. Not impossible, but we didn’t hit any.”

Arians also seemed to dismiss suggestions coming from former Tampa Bay players who say the Bucs’ current offense doesn’t fit what Brady does well.

”He can do anything, so it’s not like he can’t do it,” Arians said. “I see him do it all the time. He was doing it in September, so it hasn’t changed.”

Monday night, the Buccaneers and Rams traded touchdowns in the early going, but both offenses struggled down the stretch, with Tampa Bay scoring just one second-half touchdown on the way to the 27-24 loss.

Arians said a large part of the second-half struggles were due to issues on first and second downs, something they were able to avoid in the first half.

“I think in this one — second half, especially — we got ourselves out of manageable third downs,” he said. “First half, we were able to stay in good, manageable down-and-distances and completed a lot of third-down balls to keep the chains moving. In the second half, we did not.

“When we took shots, we missed them.”

