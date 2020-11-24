In the strangest new season, Celtics rookies Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard are glad to have connections

Instead, the Celtics’ first-round draft picks will be thrown into the fire when the season tips off at the end of December. But according to them, they’re ready for it.

There will be no summer league to adjust to the pace of professional play, no slow build-up to get ready for bigger, tougher competition.

“It’s like great expectations,” Nesmith said. “It’s nothing different than Payton or I have gone through. It’s just continuing to come in and work as hard as we can, be a sponge. We don’t know what’s going to happen next season, so (we’re) just continuing to do what’s asked of us.”

The team introduced both on Tuesday – Nesmith holding up his new No. 26 jersey, and Pritchard with his No. 11 – in a virtual press conference from the Auerbach Center.

Despite the unusual challenges (both players wore masks), the adjustment hasn’t been difficult so far. They can thank their previous relationships with new teammates for that.

Pritchard, the No. 26 pick in last week’s draft, goes way back with Carsen Edwards and Romeo Langford. The trio played on the U.S. under-19 team together. He’s played on a Nike Hoop Summit team for top prospects with Jayson Tatum and faced off against Jaylen Brown in high school and in AAU games.

“I definitely have a connection with some of these guys,” he said.

Pritchard is entering the league at 22, the same age Jayson Tatum – who just signed a max contract extension following his third season in the league – is now. He went through the draft process as a junior at Oregon but opted to return for his senior year.

That all worked out for him: He earned Pac-12 player of the year honors with the Oregon Ducks before the coronavirus quelled any hope of an NCAA Tournament run.

“I ... took some feedback and worked on my game, mentally and physically prepared for my senior year,” he said. “I think it worked out for me in the end to go back for my senior year.”

Nesmith is coming off an injury that ended his final college season at Vanderbilt. The No. 14 pick was sidelined in January after undergoing surgery on his foot; at the time he was the SEC’s leading three-point scorer.

He’s confident his shot will translate easily to the deeper three-point range in the NBA, even though he won’t have a typical training camp to adjust.

“You know, it’s just a body of work,” Nesmith said. “You know, the repetition for me, nothing changes. My warmup doesn’t change. My form doesn’t change. My footwork doesn’t change. So as long as I continue to work on those things and continue to perfect those attributes to my game there’s no reason for my shot not to translate from one level to the next.”

Here are some other interesting notes about the two:

Nesmith’s brother has spent the last four years attending Harvard. “I asked him for some restaurant recommendations, so that’s been his kind of way of helping to introduce me to Boston.”

Why No. 11 for Pritchard? No, it’s not that he’s a big Kyrie Irving fan. “I know some past players that have worn it, obviously some really good ones. For me, it’s just I was always No. 3 growing up.” Dennis Johnson’s No. 3 jersey was retired in 1991, long before Pritchard was born. No. 11 was his next favorite available.

The two rookies have gotten hooked up with Edwards and Grant Williams, and they’ve been playing board games. “(Williams) acts like he’s been winning,” Pritchard said. “He has not won much.”





