Cowboys cancel practice over medical issue involving ex-Patriots coach

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving one of their strength and conditioning coaches.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

An update from the team Tuesday afternoon said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” It said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”