Northeastern postpones winter sports until Dec. 18 after athletes from five teams forced to quarantine

The announcement came after a small cluster of COVID-19 cases led to the quarantining of athletes from five teams to be quarantined.

The teams affected are men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving.

“When you’re making a decision of this magnitude, the number one priority is the wellness and safety of the student-athletes,” said Northeastern athletic director Jeff Konya. “Analyzing the facts as we know them right now, this decision gives us our best chance of conducting intercollegiate athletics in an appropriate way in mid-December.”

The men’s hockey team was set to begin play this weekend with a home-and-home series against UMass Lowell. The men’s basketball team was scheduled to compete in the Paradise Jam tournament in Washington D.C., where they would have played three games in three days beginning on Thanksgiving.

Konya said that “small outbreaks” had been discovered on the women’s basketball and hockey teams, and men’s and women’s track and field teams.

The women’s hockey team, ranked second nationally, was supposed to open with a home-and-home series with Merrimack Dec. 4. The women’s basketball squad is scheduled to face Merrimack Dec. 19.

