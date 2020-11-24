Patriots’ Lawrence Guy helping needy families this Thanksgiving

Guy said his father wanted the family to be able to dedicate at least one day to the holiday spirit, a day in which they could set aside their other worries for just a moment.

“They lost everything,” Guy recalled via telephone on Tuesday. “He was like, ‘What I’m going to do is go to the store, buy food, presents,’ anything he could get his hands on. He showed up to where they were staying at a hotel and dropped it off.”

When Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was in high school, his father, a longtime firefighter, once responded to a call during the holidays to find a family’s home burning to the ground.

Now in his ninth NFL season, Guy carries that sentiment with him.

The 30-year-old Las Vegas native organized his 10th annual “Guy Family Thanksgiving Giveaway” on Tuesday. Hosted at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club of Boston, Guy and his wife, Andrea, partnered with Roche Bros. and Stop & Shop to provide 150 local families with supplies for a Thanksgiving meal.

Each family received a turkey, fresh vegetables, sides, fixings, and a $20 Stop & Shop gift card.

“Everybody tries to figure out during the holidays what is more important,” Guy said. “Is it rent? Is it helping out another family member with their rent? Is it a car payment? Insurance? I didn’t want anybody to fall on hard times and say, ‘Well, we can’t have Thanksgiving this year.’ ”

In previous years, Guy would host a family-style get-together at the Boys & Girls Club, where some of his teammates would join him for the festivities. Because of the coronavirus, however, they couldn’t be physically present this year. But Guy still wanted to find a way for those in need to obtain their food.

Said Guy: “We never want someone going into the holidays, saying, ‘What do we do? What do we do for dinner? Do I tell my son, do I tell my daughter we can’t do it this year?’ ”

Throughout his four seasons in New England, Guy has recognized some of the faces at his community events. He knew that families from previous years would be interested in Tuesday’s event, and he was happy to hear that many returned.

“Due to COVID, it’s been a strain on a lot of people’s families,” he said. “I didn’t want to stop because of what was going on.”

Ford waiting for chance

New Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Ford hasn’t seen the field since joining the team at the trade deadline.

Ford appeared in seven games with the Dolphins this season, catching 18 passes for 184 yards before being sent to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

Since Ford arrived in New England, his impact remains to be seen. The 24-year-old Virginia Tech product was ineligible for Week 9 as a result of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, active for Week 10 but did not play, and then inactive for Week 11.

Against Houston on Sunday, the Patriots elevated seven-year veteran Donte Moncrief from the practice squad, electing to give him snaps over Ford. Moncrief finished with one catch for 15 yards.

“We’ll continue to work Isaiah, Moncrief, all the receivers,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll just have to go based on which player is the most ready, and the most ready to help us that particular week, and see who can take advantage of the opportunities.”

Harrison, Seymour Hall semifinalists

Former Patriots Rodney Harrison and Richard Seymour are among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Seymour has been a semifinalist four times, while Harrison is a first-time semifinalist. The inductees will be determined and announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

