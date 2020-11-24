Red Claws coach Darren Erman leaving Celtics to join Knicks staff

Darren Erman came to Boston in 2005 to be the skills trainer for Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine. Over the next two years, Erman ended up helping train players such as Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen in late-night workouts at the Celtics’ practice facility, even though he was not employed by the team.

Most often, Celtics assistant coach Tom Thibodeau was at these late sessions, too. Erman eventually was hired by the Celtics, and his bond with Thibodeau strengthened. Now, the two will be reunited.

A league source confirmed Tuesday that Erman, the head coach of the Celtics’ G League affiliate the Maine Red Claws, will become an assistant coach on Thibodeau’s staff with the Knicks.