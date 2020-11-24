Revolution finally top Philadelphia when it matters most, advance in MLS playoffs

The Revolution, who broke a six-year postseason victory drought last week, will visit Orlando SC in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

The Revolution went one better against the Union, taking a 2-0 playoff victory Tuesday night as Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan converted off Carles Gil assists in the first half.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena has been saying the season series with the Philadelphia Union might have gone differently if his team had scored the first goal in a game.

The Revolution had gone 0-4-1 against the Union, the winners of the MLS’s Supporters Shield, during the regular season and MLS Is Back tournament. But they had not faced Philadelphia with Designated Players Buksa, Gil, and Gustavo Bou in the lineup before Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Revolution threatened several times early. After defenders Ray Gaddis and Jakob Glesnes collided, Bou sent a shot off Glesnes, the ball rolling just past the goal (13th minute), then fired wide from the penalty arc (20th).

The Revolution then had claims for penalty kicks as Jose Andres Martinez appeared to have stopped the ball with his left hand, then took down Buchanan inside the penalty area in the 24th minute.

Referee Joseph Dickerson allowed play to continue, then whistled a foul as Gil went down about 25 yards from goal on the right. Gil then lofted a free kick toward the penalty spot, where Buksa drove an open header past Andre Blake in the 26th minute.

Gil then found Buchanan on the right wing, with Buchanan continuing into the penalty area, avoiding Kai Wagner and finishing into the far side in the 30th minute.

Buchanan who has scored all three of his goals against the Union, celebrated with a handspring and backflip.

The Union added super sub Ilsinho to start the second half. But the Revolution produced the better early threats as Buksa and Bou had shots blocked, then Gil chipped off the bar (50th).

Advertisement

Union coach Jim Curtin added Jack Elliott in midfield, a move that paid off in a 2-1 win over the Revolution in September, then forwards Cory Burke and Anthony Fontana. But the Revolution held on for their first win against the Union since 2017 and first at Subaru Park since 2015.





Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.