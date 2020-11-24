Rex Burkhead says he’s out for the season after suffering knee injury vs. Texans

“Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days,” Burkhead wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021.”

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead announced he will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The injury occurred when Burkhead was attempting to convert for a first down early in the third quarter against the Texans. As Burkhead hopped over a diving defender, his right knee made contact with the defender’s helmet.

Burkhead remained on the field in pain following the play. He was helped off the field and briefly visited the blue medical tent before getting carted to the locker room.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday Burkhead did not travel home with the team. Additional details regarding the injury are still unknown.

Multiple teammates, including running back James White and center David Andrews, were emotional when expressing their support for Burkhead after the game. Wide Julian Edelman also chimed in on Tuesday.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Edelman tweeted. “Get it Rexy.”

Burkhead had appearead in all 10 of New England’s games this season. He rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to catching 25 passes for 192 yards and three more scores. He ranked second on the team in touchdowns scored, behind only quarterback Cam Newton (9).

Burkhead, 30, is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season, his eighth in the NFL and fourth with the Patriots.

