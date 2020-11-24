Versatile star Bam Adebayo strikes it rich with Miami Heat

Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the Pelicans, said a person familiar with the situation. Ingram, 23, is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans . . . The Lakers dealt starting center JaVale McGee to Cleveland, then signed veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol , 35, who spent the last 1½ seasons with the Raptors and won a championship in 2019 . . . Veteran 7-foot center Steven Adams agreed to a two-year extension worth $35 million with the Pelicans following his trade last week to New Orleans . . . The Jazz will play homes games before 1,500 fans at Vivint Arena when the NBA season begins.

Bam Adebayo once worried about money. Never again. Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed on a five-year extension that will be worth at least $163 million, the team and Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, said Tuesday. The 6-foot-10-inch Adebayo is coming off the best season of his career, when he averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Only one other player in the league had those kind of numbers — two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks.

Connaughton re-signs with Bucks

The Bucks re-signed guard Pat Connaughton to a three-year deal worth nearly $16 million. Connaughton, who is from Arlington and St. John’s Prep, averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 18.6 minutes while playing in 67 games for the Bucks last season . . . The Kings declined to match Atlanta’s four-year, $72 million offer sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic, a person with knowledge of the decision told AP. Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points last season for the Kings and now becomes the latest addition to an offseason filled with moves by the Hawks — who also added Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo recently.

BASEBALL

Postseason star Arozarena arrested

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth Award for the MVP of the postseason. The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges . . . The Braves signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton, 37, to a $15 million, one-year deal . . . The condition of Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda, 93, has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

COLLEGES

For the first time in 114 years, the Minnesota-Wisconsin game has been bumped off the football schedule, a victim of an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the Gophers’ program . . . Also, No. 19 Southern California (3-0) closed its training complex for the day after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19; No. 24 Tulsa’s game Saturday at Houston was postponed after positive cases at Houston; and the UAB-Southern Mississippi game scheduled for Friday was canceled because of issues within the Golden Eagles’ program . . . Purdue will be without starting defensive end George Karlaftis for three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 . . . In basketball, No. 2 Baylor pushed back the start of its men’s season even further with the mutual cancellation of Sunday’s game at Seton Hall. Bears coach Scott Drew had earlier revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 . . . No. 12 Tennessee, in the wake of announcing Monday that coach Rick Barnes, 66, had tested positive, extended its pause of team activities through Dec. 4 . . . Women’s basketball also has been affected by COVID-19 as Wisconsin and Ohio State canceled games scheduled for Wednesday.

MISCELLANY

NHL teams dealing with COVID-19

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Vegas Golden Knights say multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19 while preparing for the new season . . . Hockey Canada said two players at its world junior selection camp tested positive for COVID-19 and Tuesday’s scrimmage was postponed . . . The sports minister for Victoria state said the 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne will “most likely” be delayed by a week or two from its scheduled start of Jan. 18. Martin Pakula also said negotiations were close to a conclusion and that the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year was expected to go ahead.



