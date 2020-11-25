HomeFront: Holiday arts preview, 4 stars for ‘Ma Rainey,’ giving thanks for restaurants

Don Aucoin has the scoop on theater, starting with “Black Nativity: 50 Years of Triumph and Transition.” Matthew Gilbert finds a music-heavy TV schedule. Zoë Madonna and Jeremy Eichler have the scoop on classical music. Maura Johnston picks up the baton for pop music. Cate McQuaid tracks down top-notch art shows. Karen Campbell finds a rich “Nutcracker” supply in the world of dance. And Grace Griffin offers help to parents of kids with cabin fever.

HOLIDAY ARTS PREVIEW: The Globe’s experts are here to steer you through the overstuffed toy department that is the seasonal arts scene, even in the days of social distancing.

Welcome back to HomeFront, where Thanksgiving in this unusual year includes fewer guests, less turkey, not as many side dishes, but somehow the usual number of desserts. Turkey Day marked the end of the season of complaining that it’s too early for Christmas merchandise — enjoy the peace and quiet between now and the season of complaining that other people’s Christmas decorations are still up.

HELPING ARTISTS: While you’re feeling the holiday spirit, spare a thought — and a few bucks — for the freelance creatives clobbered by the pandemic. “[N]one of us expected for this to go this long,” Amy Spalletta of the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund tells Globe correspondent Diti Kohli, who rounds up “six ways to help your favorite local artists survive the holidays.”

FILM: Based on the August Wilson play, directed by Broadway legend George C. Wolfe, and starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” earns four stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr. Davis “all but vanishes into her role” as a blues legend at the dawn of the jazz age, and Boseman’s “performance has a gaunt, electric ferocity that is in part written into the character and in part an artist making one last lunge for the brass ring.”

Writer-director Alan Ball (”Six Feet Under”) finds his groove with “Uncle Frank,” Burr writes in a 3½-star review. Set in the ‘70s, the film stars an “extremely affecting” Paul Bettany as a New Yorker who isn’t out to his family in South Carolina. Ball “anchors his talent for pithy characterization and glibly memorable dialogue in an emotional landscape that feels like someone may have actually lived it.”

Surely not benefiting from comparisons to “Uncle Frank” is ”Happiest Season,” a less successful take on a happily partnered gay protagonist with clueless loved ones. Despite some high points — Kristen Stewart as “a good person in an intolerable situation,” Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza — the story never jells. That makes the film especially disappointing “[g]iven the talent involved and deftness with which it breaks barriers,” Burr says in a two-star review.

Visionary musician Frank Zappa may be best remembered for his novelty hit “Valley Girl” (and “as an obsession teenage boys traditionally pass through on their way to adulthood”), but he deserves more, and “Zappa” makes that argument, Burr says in a three-star review. Writer-director Alex Winter’s documentary “builds a portrait of an exacting (if exasperating) bandleader, a wisecracking misanthrope, and a restless compositional mind.”

The “gently paced but quietly stunning” documentary “Baby God” examines the legacy of a Nevada fertility doctor who “gained a reputation for being able to help women get pregnant where others had failed” — by “donating” sperm without the patients’ knowledge or consent. Hannah Olson’s film “urges us to think about the role of biology in identity, the formulation of family, and the terrible toll of secrets,” says Globe correspondent Kate Tuttle.

Burr acknowledges that in a year battered by uncertainty, TV series can be a comfort. He has a problem with one result of their ascendance, though. “The movie grapevine has disappeared,” he writes. “But movies haven’t.” He offers 10 good films you might have missed. Some are destined for his best of 2020 list, “the others are just engrossing stories with satisfying payoffs. That is why we watch, isn’t it?”

HOLIDAY MOVIES: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? The Globe staff doesn’t even mention that endless debate in its list of seven holiday films that are “not Santa standard issue, but neither are they Christmas at the Corleones.” You may find a favorite or a favorite-in-waiting among their selections. I’m Team Meredith Goldstein (“Scrooged”).

Wendy Red Star's "Déaxitchish/Pretty Eagle," from 2014, an archival print of an 1880 photo with red ink. Portland Art Museum-Video Prod./Courtesy Mass MoCA

VISUAL ART: The traditional story of the first Thanksgiving “isn’t much more than elaborate window-dressing for a brutal incursion that left Native communities ravaged by disease and violently displaced from their lands,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” at MASS MoCA, Wendy Red Star turns a pen on 19th-century photos of tribal leaders, annotating the images with both facts and “projections and imaginings, reading personality and vitality into the cold and stoic faces staring back.”

A “meticulous, deep thinker,” Todd Bartel is “a collage artist’s collage artist,” says Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. With “L(and),” which unites pieces from several series, he “expresses his fascination with landscape and with those junctures where you add one thing to the next.” The show is up at Room 83 Spring in Watertown.

TV: “The more she talks, the more [Joanna] Harcourt-Smith seems like an issue of Vanity Fair come to life,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of the subject of Errol Morris’s documentary “My Psychedelic Love Story.” Timothy Leary’s onetime lover tells the story of life on the run from the US government, “illustrated with psychedelic animations, doctored archival footage, photo montages, and … sheets of blotter acid.” Trippy!

The CNN documentary “President in Waiting,” about the role of the vice president, got the Globe’s Don Aucoin thinking beyond the president-elect to … Tom Brady. And “Seinfeld.” And “Veep,” of course. “Far more than in theater or sports or any other arena, the dance of power and ambition between presidents and vice presidents — i.e., stars and understudies — is a tricky minuet.”

The latest Ask Matthew concerns a timely question: Are the first three seasons of “The Crown” required viewing before season 4? Spoiler: No. Reader “Don’t Want Homework” gets a pass from Gilbert. “But then, if you do enjoy season four, you can go back to the beginning.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including wisdom about winterizing your clan. “We have to go outdoors enough so that we don’t get sick,” Dr. Darshan Mehta of Mass. General tells Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Aimee Mann performed at the Wilbur Theater in 2017. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

MUSIC: Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann released “Bachelor No. 2” 20 years ago, and the Globe’s Mark Shanahan uses the reissue of that “monumentally great record” as an excuse for a lengthy Q&A. She looks back on her days at Berklee College of Music, playing “a million shows up and down New England,” how she’s been spending her time during the pandemic, and why the music industry has never seemed to know what to do with her and her work.

For its centennial, Beverly’s Cabot Theatre is throwing a party with a constellation of a lineup that includes James Taylor, Paula Cole, and Rosanne Cash, among others. The “Lights. Camera. Cabot 100 Celebration” is virtual — and free! The event wraps up with a virtual group performance of a mystery number. “The song embodies the spirit we hope we’re going into in 2021,” finale music director Jon Butcher tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan.

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Episode 6 tackles the life skill of managing expectations. Listen here.

FOOD & DINING: For our most food-oriented holiday, Globe restaurant critic Devra First traditionally looks back at the previous year and takes “time to reflect on what I was grateful for in the world of food.” This year, the pluses-and-minuses list is all pluses: “In 2020, I am thankful for every bit of it — every takeout meal, every business that managed to stay open, every pivot made by the Boston area’s resilient hospitality community.”

BOOKS: “Books are always the perfect gift but perhaps especially this year, as we make our way in a winter more solitary than most,” writes Kate Tuttle. Some of us don’t even need this flimsy excuse to go book shopping, but a list of a dozen suggestions — from a biography of a bourbon to a nostalgia-inducing coloring book — is a good motivator.

BUT REALLY: Strong emotions surrounding the possibility of a sit-in at the White House on January 20 were easy to predict. If you haven’t been following the reaction to an innocuous observation by the Globe’s Beth Teitell that “a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door,” do yourself a favor and check out the fallout. The original is a terrific story, with input from a hostage negotiator and a mention of coyote urine, but, as Teitell puts it in the follow-up, “The Twitter mob is hungry for revenge.”

Wear your mask — it goes over your nose, too — and wash your hands!