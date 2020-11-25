A look at year-end lineups for ‘Saturday Night Live’

There are three more new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” due before the end of the year. Will there be a sketch with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump chaining himself to the desk in the Oval Office? I’m thinking yes, something on that order.

On Dec. 5, Jason Bateman will host for the second time, and country singer Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest. Wallen was scheduled to appear in October, but “SNL” took back the invite after he was spotted partying without a mask in a TikTok video. All is apparently forgiven.