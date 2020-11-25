A look at year-end lineups for ‘Saturday Night Live’

There are three more new episodes of “Saturday Night Live” due before the end of the year. Will there be a sketch with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump chaining himself to the desk in the Oval Office? I’m thinking yes, something on that order.
On Dec. 5, Jason Bateman will host for the second time, and country singer Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest. Wallen was scheduled to appear in October, but “SNL” took back the invite after he was spotted partying without a mask in a TikTok video. All is apparently forgiven.
On Dec. 12, Timothée Chalamet will host for the first time, with musical guests Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Here’s hoping Chloe Fineman will bring back her own Timothée for the episode.
And on Dec. 19, Kristen Wiig will host for the fourth time since leaving the show in 2012, with musical guest Dua Lipa (who was just nominated for six Grammys). Wiig also hosted one of those strange early-pandemic at-home episodes in May.
