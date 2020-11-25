Todd Bartel finds new ideas where landscape and collage meet

In his show “L(and)” at Room 83 Spring, Todd Bartel, a meticulous, deep thinker and a collage artist’s collage artist, packs so much into a single work you could spend hours there.

Collages are like metaphors. Mashing together two unlikely images generates friction — and a fresher, pulpier image.

The exhibition plucks pieces from several series. It’s no surprise Bartel works in series. He’s all about those links — between fragments, between works in a series, between works in a show. Jungle gyms for the mind.

“L(and)” expresses his fascination with landscape and with those junctures where you add one thing to the next.

In “Abulic Terrain: Affecting Currents,” a boxed construction, he surrounds an anonymous old landscape painting with paint-chipped wood, a snakeskin, and a root. A cobalt blue glass eyewash cup, framed inside a red oval, perches in front of it all like a lens.

Personal stories inhabit the piece; Bartel found the root shortly before his son was born. But “Abulic Territory” also addresses the way we see, relate to, and make use of natural resources. The timelessness of nature contrasts with our eagerness to frame it, to use it, to make it our own.

“Abulia” means a pathological inability to act. Think of our flimsy response to the climate crisis. Change, evident in the snakeskin, the root juxtaposed with the paint-chipped wood, and the note about a birth, butts up against that paralysis. Our human-paced lives unfold and change against a backdrop of geologic time. We are so small. We should not be so powerful.

Todd Bartel's "Glorious Mutualism, Asymmetrical Yet Reciprocal — Twenty-first Century Commensalism (A Call for a Massive Transfusion for Major Arboreal Trauma)." Courtesy Todd Bartel

In “Glorious Mutualism, Asymmetrical Yet Reciprocal — Twenty-first Century Commensalism (A Call for a Massive Transfusion for Major Arboreal Trauma)” the artist sets an old print of a lumberjack chopping a felled tree beside one of an arm hooked up intravenously — which Bartel links to the tree. It’s sweet and comical. If only it were so simple.

But while metaphors and collages are not concrete, they do open space in our minds. “Glorious Mutualism” can’t spell out an answer to climate change, but it reminds us that the answer may be a matter of joining together unlikely ideas and seeing what sprouts.

L(AND): Select Series Work by Todd Bartel

At Room 83 Spring, 83 Spring St., Watertown, through Dec. 18. www.room83spring.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.