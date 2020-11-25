What’s happening in the arts world

This collage is by Dinora Justice, one of 50 artists with works featured in the holiday pop-up collaboration among women-owned businesses Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, Beacon Gallery, Gallery NAGA, and LaiSun Keane.

DUA LIPA Dua Lipa’s dance floor magnet “Future Nostalgia” dropped just as dance floors around the world were shutting down, but don’t feel too sorry for her; she’s just been nominated for six Grammys, and she’s inviting a virtual audience to a live performance that she calls a “kaleidoscopic rocket fuelled journey through time” featuring songs from both her albums, acrobats, dancers, and surprise guests. Nov. 27, 9 p.m. www.dualipa.com

PASTE STUDIO ON THE ROAD Musicians can’t come to Paste Magazine’s studio anymore, so the Paste Studio is hitting the road to come to the musicians. First stop: Nashville, where the Paste team is setting up shop for a week to livestream sets by Music City artists such as the War and Treaty, Sierra Hull, A.J. Croce, Margaret Glaspy, and more. Nov. 30-Dec. 6. www.pastemagazine.com

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

PARKER QUARTET In a livestream from Paine Hall, this dynamic ensemble, Blodgett artists-in-residence at Harvard, offers an intriguing pairing of Schumann’s Quartet Op. 41, No. 2 with the Quartet No. 4 by the superb Danish composer Hans Abrahamsen. Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m., music.fas.harvard.edu

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

THE ACTOR’S CRAFT Amy Ryan (“Gone Baby Gone,” “The Office”) and Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark,” “Next”) will discuss their approaches to portraying Beatrice and Benedick in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and will read passages from the play. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company founding artistic director Steven Maler hosts this second installment of CSC’s online series dedicated to exploring interpretation and inspiration. Dec. 3. Free but a donation of $10 is suggested. Advance registration is required. 617-426-0863 or commshakes.org

A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” is directed by Dori Robinson and features Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, and Rebecca Smith. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. At https://youtu.be/CAzZJSZgTWc

DRAGON MAMA The second installment of Sara Porkalob’s extraordinary “Dragon Cycle” about her Filipino-American family focuses on the adventures of identity and exploration in Alaska undertaken by her mother, Maria. In my 2019 review of the American Repertory Theater’s productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady,” presented at the Oberon club, I wrote that Porkalob’s “combination of emotional honesty and next-level virtuosity is hard to beat.” Digital stream of “Dragon Mama” extends through Dec. 10 as part of the Virtually Oberon series. Household tickets $30, with a pay-what-you-can option. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

THE NUTCRACKER Since area audiences can’t throng to the Opera House for Boston Ballet’s beloved holiday classic this year, the company is offering to bring the ballet to you — for the first time ever and free of charge. The brand-new one-hour streamlined version, edited from video of previous years’ dress rehearsals, will have three television airings plus limited on-demand and online viewing opportunities. Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. on NECN, and Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. on Telemundo. www.bostonballet.org

URBAN NUTCRACKER The 20th anniversary of Anthony Williams’s charmingly irreverent classic with an inner-city twist goes online this season with four airings of a recorded performance from 2019. Produced by City Ballet of Boston, the show features music by both Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington, with dance styles ranging from ballet to hip-hop. Always with an eye to diversity and accessibility, these free streamed performances ensure that anyone with access to the Internet can get in on the fun. Nov. 28, Dec. 4, 13, and 24. Free but tickets required. www.urbannutcracker.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

MONET AND BOSTON: LASTING IMPRESSION The Museum of Fine Arts was ahead of the curve with Claude Monet, collecting the French Impressionist master early and often, acquiring many works in Monet’s own lifetime through the early part of the 19th century. This exhibition, one of the cornerstones of the museum’s sesquicentennial — long-delayed due to the pandemic shutdowns — puts on view the museum’s entire complement of 35 Monet paintings plus eight strategic loans. Through Feb. 28, 2021. 465 Huntington Avenue. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

HOLIDAY POP-UP One of the unexpected gifts coming from the upheaval SOWA has faced this year — the pandemic, the spring flood — is that landlord GTI Properties is opening empty spaces for all kinds of pop-up shows. This collaboration among women-owned businesses — Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, Beacon Gallery, Gallery NAGA, and LaiSun Keane — features works by 50 artists. Through Jan. 3. 460 Harrison Ave. https://bit.ly/3m5Lfe2

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

NON-ESSENTIAL COMEDY SHOW Emily Ruskowski headlines this Black Friday stand-up showcase with Brieana Woodward, Winston Hodges, Lloyd Legacy Sharp, Randy Williams, plus regular host AJ Hapenny, for those who aren’t tired of Zoom with family from Thanksgiving social distancing. Presented by Inebri-Art, which produces comedy shows on the second and fourth Thursdays every month. Nov. 27, 8 p.m. Free. www.facebook.com/inebriart

DON GAVIN “The Godfather of Boston Comedy” moved to Florida earlier this year, so it’s a special occasion when he brings his rapid-fire, punch-heavy comedy back to town, as indicated by his special guests, Lenny Clarke, Christine Hurley, and Johnny Pizzi. Nov. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. $30. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

ARTISANAL COMEDY Host Bethany Van Delft continues to put together top-shelf talent for her weekly Instagram stand-up show. Wednesday’s edition features “Dead People Suck” author and “Conan” writer Laurie Kilmartin, “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” regular and “Go Fact Yourself” podcast cohost Helen Hong, Nicole Phoenix, and Haywood Turnispeed. Dec. 2, 9 p.m. Free. @bethanyvandelft on Instagram.

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

FALL FAMILY SCAVENGER HUNT For the fifth consecutive year, Hale, a nonprofit reservation in Westwood, will host a family-centric outdoor scavenger hunt on Black Friday and through the weekend. Follow self-guided paths and keep your eyes peeled for clues in the trails, ponds, and meadows. Nov. 27-29, Free. eventbrite.com

KID2KID BOX Want to share your art and writing skills? Take part in Kid2Kid Box’s free weekend competition. The entertainment organization invites entries in three categories: drawings of a favorite weekend activity, coloring sheets e-mailed prior to the contest, and short stories based on a prompt. Participants can enter by uploading their work. The winner receives a box full of kid-friendly activities. Nov. 28, 8 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com

WEEKEND WANDERER REFUGE PROWL Hop on an off-road vehicle to see Chappaquiddick Island. This guided wildlife tour will cover the dunes at Poucha Pond and Cape Poge Bay and explore the natural history of the island. Attendees will learn about settlement and animal inhabitants from seals to migratory birds. Nov. 28, noon. Tickets $32 for adults, $20 for children. thetrustees.org

GRACE GRIFFIN



